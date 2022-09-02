FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

