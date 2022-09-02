FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

