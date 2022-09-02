Fure Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 74,795 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 105,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,004. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44.

