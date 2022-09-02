Fure Financial Corp Invests $12.37 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,368,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.98. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

