Fure Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.66. 290,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

