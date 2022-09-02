FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
