FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

