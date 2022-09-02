Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.87 and last traded at C$11.09. Approximately 97,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 172,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$944.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

