Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,814 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.