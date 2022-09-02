Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 79.1% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $653.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

