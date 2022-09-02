Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 4,549 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relx by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Relx by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $9,836,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

Relx stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

