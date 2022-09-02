Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

