Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

