Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insider Activity

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

