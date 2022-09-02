Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.