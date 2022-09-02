Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

