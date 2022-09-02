Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 20,305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

