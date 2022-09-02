Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

