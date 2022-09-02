Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 4,275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 688,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

