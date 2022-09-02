Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

FOSL stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

