Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
FOSL stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
