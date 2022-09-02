Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Plans Dividend of $1.64

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.6387 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $23.81 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

