FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 3.6%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 5,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 358,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after buying an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after buying an additional 301,836 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $12,364,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.