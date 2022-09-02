Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 788,493 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
