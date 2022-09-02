Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 788,493 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.