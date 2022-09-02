Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.84

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.84 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 118.39 ($1.43). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 96,279 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.01. The stock has a market cap of £72.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

(Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.