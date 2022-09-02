Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $93.12 million and $2.41 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

