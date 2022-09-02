FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

SKOR opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

