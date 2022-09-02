Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 72,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

About Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 66.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

