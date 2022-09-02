Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Five Below Stock Performance
FIVE stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 72,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.
Institutional Trading of Five Below
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
