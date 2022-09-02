Five Below, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.68.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,638,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,023,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.