Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.62. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 210,737 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.