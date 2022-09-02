First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.88

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.88 and last traded at $125.78, with a volume of 22089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

First Solar Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile



First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

