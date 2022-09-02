First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 32,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

