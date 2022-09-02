First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.