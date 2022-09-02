First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 128.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 37.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 82,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

ELY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,992. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

