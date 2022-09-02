First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.97. 61,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

