First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 25,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,736 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $31,865,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. 304,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.