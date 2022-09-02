First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,163. Matador Resources has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

