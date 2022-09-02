First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $494,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

