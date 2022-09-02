First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream comprises approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,223. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

