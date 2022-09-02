First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 2,012 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.35. 253,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,308,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

