First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ON by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 42,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,724. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of -47.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

