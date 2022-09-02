Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.72 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Firo has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00011056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,451,287 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

