Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 13.2%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 53,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 58,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$104.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.3713806 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.