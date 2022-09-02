Filecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172.63 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00029121 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $172.63 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040266 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 273,154,839 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

