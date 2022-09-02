Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.