Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Fenix Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.
About Fenix Resources
