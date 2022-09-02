Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements. It operates through two segments, Iron Ridge Project and Trucking Joint Venture. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited and changed its name to Fenix Resources Limited.

