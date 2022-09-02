Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Federated Hermes worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,048 shares of company stock worth $2,224,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

