FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $725.13

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 725.13 ($8.76) and last traded at GBX 725.13 ($8.76), with a volume of 332825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($8.92).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
FDM Group Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £791.78 million and a P/E ratio of 2,460.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 859.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 922.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.
FDM Group Cuts Dividend
In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £493.36 ($596.13).
About FDM Group
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
