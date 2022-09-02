Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Farfetch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

