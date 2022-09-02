Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.31

Factom (FCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About Factom
Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,414,577 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars.
