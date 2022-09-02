Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 5,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

