Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.34. 13,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

